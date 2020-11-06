CREIGHTON — The search continues for a missing Creighton man more than a year after his disappearance.
On Oct. 12, 2019, Leroy Doerr was reported missing from his residence 4½ miles east of Creighton. Authorities launched a regional, statewide and even nationwide search that so far hasn’t located Doerr.
Knox County Sheriff Don Henery provided an update on the search for the 53-year-old Doerr.
“Leroy Doerr is still listed on missing person sites,” the sheriff said in a press release. “Cadaver dogs were used in various places determined by both investigative techniques and possible tips. No trace of Doerr has been found.”
However, authorities have seen no indication of criminal activity in the case, Henery said. “There is no evidence to indicate foul play involved in the disappearance,” he added.
An endangered missing advisory was activated at the time because Doerr reportedly suffers from memory loss. In addition, he has a history of medical conditions which place him in danger.
“Doerr was taking medications for some medical conditions and could have had an altered mental condition without the medications,” the sheriff said.
As a result, an emergency alert was issued at the time out of concern for Doerr’s health and safety.
Doerr is described as a white male, 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds. He has green eyes and blond hair.
Henery is asking area farmers to be on the lookout for any signs of Doerr.
“In the spring of 2020, farmers were asked to watch for any signs of clothing or bones while doing field work. There were no reports of anything being found,” the sheriff said.
“Now, during the 2020 fall harvest and with hunting seasons starting, the family and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office would like to again ask and remind everyone to please call in any findings of clothing or remains.”
A combined effort of law enforcement officers and other first responders conducted the initial investigation and an intensive three-day ground and aerial search.
The groups included the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office along with fire and rescue departments from numerous surrounding towns in Northeast Nebraska.
In addition, the search effort included the Yankton County and Knox County emergency management offices.
Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate Doerr, Henery said.
“Over the course of the last year, various techniques have been used to try and locate Doerr in Knox, Pierce, Howard, Polk and Antelope counties in Nebraska; Yankton County in South Dakota and Woodbury County in Iowa, as well as state and nationwide,” the sheriff said.
Doerr was last seen on a late Friday afternoon (Oct. 11. 2019) at his home east of Creighton, Henery said. Doerr’s phone and personal items remained at his house, as did all vehicles.
Footprints were discovered in the cornfield east of the house, which led more than 50 volunteers to search the cornfield. The field contained 1,040 rows of corn, and volunteers walked three rows apart.
Authorities, first responders and volunteers searched for the man throughout the weekend.
That initial weekend’s search took to the sky as the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter flew over a 4-mile radius of Doerr’s house. In addition, drones were used from multiple agencies.
The cornstalks created problems in seeing the ground, which hindered the search, Henery said.
However, the search seemed to have received a breakthrough in the following days with two reports that Doerr had been sighted walking on Nebraska Highway 59 near Creighton.
About a week after the man’s disappearance, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office had interviewed a second person who saw a person on the morning of Oct. 12, 2019, walking approximately 7 miles east of Doerr’s residence on Highway 59.
The description of the man roughly matched Doerr.
Authorities asked for the assistance of anyone who saw the individual or who knew someone walking along Highway 59 at that time in the area of the highway and the Knox County oiled road going south of Bloomfield to Highway 59.
Anyone with reliable information about Doerr’s disappearance or location is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4478.