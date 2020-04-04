HUMPHREY — Miracles come in small packages.
Brenna and Trent Classen have two such miracles at home in daughters Rawlings and Rozlyn.
They were born Sept. 12, 2019, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha with Rawlings weighing 1 pound, 14 ounces, and Rozlyn at 3 pounds, 4 ounces.
They are miracles in conception and life.
Brenna had trouble getting pregnant, and it took about 2½ years and in vitro fertilization to become pregnant. They went through three rounds of IVF, and the final third was going to be their final try, so two embryos were used and the result was twins.
At the 16-week appointment, they were told Rawlings was going to be smaller because she was lacking blood flow through her umbilical chord.
She also was slowly losing weight, but her doctor wanted to wait and deliver at 30-34 weeks, but at her 29-week appointment, Brenna had a feeling she wasn’t coming home.
“We had our things ready just in case I wasn’t coming home. I wasn’t getting bigger, and it didn’t seem like they were growing very fast,” Brenna said.
They knew Rozlyn was hitting the right measurements, but Rawlings was slower developing.
“She was only measuring at 24 weeks when she was at 29 weeks,” Brenna said, “so she was obviously five weeks behind, but then we saw the weight. They were thinking she was going to weigh 1 pounds, 10 ounces, and two weeks before that she was 1 pound, 6 ounces, so she didn’t gain very much. Her sister was 3 pounds, and she was only 1 pound, 6 ounces.”
Doctors also noticed Rawlings had reverse blood flow, which affects the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide.
So Brenna was admitted and given steroid shots to help the girls’ lungs develop.
The shots helped the girls but was starting to damage Brenna’s liver, so they scheduled a C-section for the next day after breakfast.
That morning Rawlings’ heart beat was initially undetectable, but eventually a faint heartbeat of 88 beats per minute was detected, which is weak for a baby.
Later that day Brenna had a C-section, and both babies were born without complications. In fact, Rawlings was doing better than Rozlyn, despite being smaller.
“They always said she was going to be resilient, and she is,” Brenna said.
“The first three weeks (after) they were born, they would have minimal light exposure, which was tough because we could only get them out to hold them once a day, but when they were that little, we had to hold them for at least an hour. They made sure they got lots of rest so their little brains keep developing and aren’t stressed, and to help their eyes develop. After three weeks, we were finally able to have some light exposure and see them the entire time we were with them. The first three weeks they had covers over their Isolate Beds to keep it dark to mimic the womb,” she said.
Rozlyn spent 62 days in the hospital’s newborn intensive care unit (NICU), and Rawlings spent most of her time in the hospital’s NICU before being transferred to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Dec. 17, 2019. She had surgery the next day. All told, she spent 139 days in NICU.
She had atrial septal defect, which is a hole in the upper chamber of her heart causing too much blood to flow through her heart. She also had pulmonary hypertension, which is high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs and heart.
Both were on CPAP machines to help with breathing, but Rawlings had fluid in her lungs, and an echocardiogram revealed the hole in her heart.
Brenna said Children’s Hospital told her it usually does not perform open heart surgery on babies this young, but her condition required it.
“They said the hole was very large for her size and was pumping too much blood to her lungs and that was causing the fluid and fast breathing, but they said once they closed it, they expected her to get better,” she said. “But during surgery they found out she had pulmonary hypertension. Because of the atrial septal defect, it caused her to have high blood pressure in her pulmonary arteries.”
That requires medicines, and she is still on oxygen.
Rawlings has not developed a sucking reflex because she was born so early, so she has yet to learn to eat, and when she tries, she aspirates food into her lungs. That led to another surgery, which was required to place a gastrostomy button (or G-button). Also, because she projectile vomits, a fundoplication was put in her to tighten her stomach.
In February, Rawlings was back in surgery for a heart catheterization to measure how serious the hypertension was.
“Her cardiologist said he was very impressed with how she is doing because, ‘To be very honest, we weren’t sure surgery was the best option for her because she was so sick, and we don’t do surgeries on babies that sick and her size. Overall, we’re very impressed with how well she’s doing,’ ” Trent said.
Rawlings is taking medication to strengthen her heart and will have regular checkups.
Both girls are doing well. Rozlyn weighs 13 pounds, 3 ounces, and Rawlings is up to 11 pounds, 7 ounces.
“They are 6 months old, and still very tiny for their age, but getting there,” Brenna said. “I’ve had people tell me they can’t even tell Rozlyn was a preemie, but Rawlings will get there. She’s had a rough life. The doctors have told us she’s been fighting to be here, so she’s kind of like our fighting miracle.”
Brenna said she feels as if they have turned a corner.
“I feel like we are starting to get there, but we still have lots of appointments and we still have a little road ahead of us with Rawlings,” she said. “We have really seen a lot of changes recently how she started to get bigger and stronger.”
During the twins’ hospitalization, Brenna and Trent stayed in hotels or with relatives or drove back and forth. Trent, who farms and works at Beller & Backes, would travel to Omaha after work and on weekends.
Brenna said they are thankful for all those who reached out and supported them.
“We couldn’t have done it without the help of our family and friends and the community because we had a lot of people reach out to us and send us cards. My sister works at Scheels, and she was telling her boss about this, and we received a very generous gift from Scheels in Lincoln, and we had friends set up a GoFundMe page (to help with expenses),” she said.
“My mom also set up a meal train the week Rawlings came home. It was very helpful to us as I didn’t have to cook a meal the first three weeks they were both home and we were adjusting to two of them,” Brenna said.
The Classens went through years trying to have a baby, and then to be faced with their twins having health issues has been quite an emotional journey.
“I didn’t know how I was going to get through, but looking back, it went really fast. I never thought we’d get out of the woods because every day was a struggle. I was definitely hard at first ... but looking at them now and being home, it’s a blessing. They are kind of like our little miracles,” she said.
Rozlyn came home Nov. 12, 2019, and Rawlings Jan. 29, 2020.
“It’s fun having two of them, and you can tell they are starting to bond,” she said. “They are getting some fun personalities. We definitely know who our quiet and reserved one is and who our wild child is. Sometimes Rozlyn gets loud, and she scares Rawlings, and she cries,” Brenna said.