PIERCE — A family who experienced significant losses in the March 2019 flood have been displaced from their home after a New Year’s Day fire.
Firefighters with Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to a report of smoke coming from a trailer home in Pierce on Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the eaves of the home, said Steve Dolesh, Pierce fire chief.
After entering, firefighters found a considerable fire in the kitchen, which they quickly put out.
However, the fire had spread to the roof and attic.
There were several layers to roof, such as tin and shingles. This meant the firefighters had to cut several holes in the roof to put the fire out.
“It became a pretty demanding fire fight,” Dolesh said.
In total, Pierce Fire and Rescue was on scene for about four hours. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it originated in the kitchen, Dolesh said.
There is currently no estimate on the cost of the damages. The house is unlivable at the moment, but is in good condition structurally beside the holes in the roof and heat and fire damage in the kitchen area, Dolesh said.
The structure was the home of the Jamie and Dawn McKeown family, whose previous home was affected by the March flooding. A call went out Wednesday on the Pierce Nebraska Disaster Relief Advocacy page on Facebook for donations of gift cards and specific details on the sizes of clothing needed by the family members as the family’s belongings were destroyed in the fire. Charlie’s in Pierce has been designated as the drop-off point for donations.
Pierce Fire and Rescue was assisted by Plainview and Hadar Fire and Rescue, Pierce Utilities, Black Hills Energy, the Pierce Police, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross.