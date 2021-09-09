HUMPHREY — Bill Werner believed in supporting his community, and his family is carrying on that tradition with a donation for the new swimming pool in Humphrey.
Recently, the family of the late Bill Werner, including his wife, Karen; son, Tim; and his wife, Jill, presented a check for $50,000 to Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee member Julie Huettner.
The children of Tim and Jill — Taylor, Jameson and Jake Werner — also contributed to the donation.
Tim said his late father, who operated Werner’s Hardware store before selling it to Tim and Jill and served as mayor of Humphrey, always said it was important to support the community.
“Dad was bullish on Humphrey, and he would have supported a new pool facility. Dad always said pay it forward, and we’re trying to do that, and we tried to instill that in our sons, and they, and our daughters-in-law, have some skin in this game, also,” Tim said. “We want to see Humphrey move forward, and the census information was really positive, being seventh in the state in population growth (Humphrey grew from 760 people in 2010 to 857 in 2020).”
The pool committee has raised $350,000 in donations and commitments. Donors may spread out their contributions over three years.
The goal is to raise $1 million, and the more money raised, the less money will be required for a bond issue.
The bond issue is set at $2.95 million to help finance the pool. The estimated total cost of a new pool is $4.26 million. The remaining $1.31 million needed to finance the pool will be made up by money in the city’s capital improvement budget, which is money set aside for a new pool, plus private donations and possible grants.
The city has $500,000 in its capital improvement budget for the pool. Any grant money or private donations received above the $1.3 million will reduce the amount of the bond issue.
The committee will apply for a grant through the Nebraska Games & Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program for up to $400,00.
The application is due Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Games & Parks will announce recipients by the end of the year. The proposed pool is 6,150 square feet of water surface area and will be heated and have zero depth entry.
Amenities could include diving boards, four lanes for swimming, toddler area, toddler slide, basketball goal, volleyball net and water slide.
A special election for the bond issue will be Tuesday, Nov. 9. It will be a mail-in ballot, and the deadline to get registered to vote is Friday, Oct. 22.
Ballots will be mailed out to all active registered voters in the City of Humphrey.
Anyone living within city limits not registered to vote must do so by Oct. 22 and may do so by contacting the Platte County Election Commission office in Columbus.
The phone number is 402-563-4908. People also may go to the website, which is www.plattecounty.net, and click on voter registration form and they will be directed to the secretary of state’s office online application.