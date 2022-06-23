MADISON — A family that has been active in 4-H and FFA for many years was chosen as the Farm Family of the Year during the seventh annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Bruce and Karen Grant of Meadow Grove received the honor, being quite active in 4-H and FFA. Karen also is a past member of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association Board of Directors, an active member of the AGCeptional Women’s Conference steering committee and was named the 2015 AGCeptional Woman of the Year.
The Ag-Business of the Year was Northeast Community College. Northeast began in 1973 after the merger of two institutions and offered 39 programs of study. Farm and Ranch Operations Management was among the first programs offered, with only three students enrolled. There are now more than 250 students enrolled in 13 ag programs of study.
In May 1977, ground was broken for the 16,000-square-foot Science/Agricultural building and featured classrooms, laboratories and a greenhouse.
In 1985, 533 acres of farmland was purchased from the State of Nebraska for use in the agricultural programs, and in 1989, a new swine-farrowing facility was opened.
In 1990, the construction of a new Science/Agriculture building was approved, which opened in 1992.
In 1994, this institution partnered with Wayne State College, the University of Nebraska Research and Extension Center, Madison County Extension Service, Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District and Education Service Unit 8 to create the Lifelong Learning Center.
In 2001, a $1.7 million, 18,000-square-foot addition to the Ag/Allied Health Building opened, which created two floors of additional classrooms, labs, office and storage space that connected to the Science Building with a class-enclosed walkway. The grand opening for this 48,500-square-foot agriculture complex was held in 2004.
In 2011 and 2012, the institution was recognized as one of the nation's top 120 community colleges by the Aspen Institute’s College of Excellence Program.
In the summer of 2019, the institution began fundraising for its Nexus project, which broke ground in 2020 and opened earlier this year.
The Agriculture and Water Center of Excellence allows students to study the more current agronomic practices and sciences and experiment with new technologies to incorporate best practices, becoming the next generations of early adopters and leaders in agriculture.
A new vet tech clinic and classroom building, farm operations/large animal handling facility and 7 acres of land to be used for a small animal shelter, feedlots and sorting pens are part of this recent expansion.