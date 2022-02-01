Every time the people of the village of Sabalpura, Rajasthan, India, get a drink of water or fill their containers, they can thank the late Richard Wegener.
The area man, who died on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021, has a well in the village dedicated in his name thanks to the aunt of his wife, Robin Wegener.
Wegener, 62, died when he fell off a pivot on the family farm located between Humphrey and Lindsay, 7 miles west of the Highway 81 and Highway 91 spur and one-fourth of a mile south.
“One of his classmates, who happens to be a neighbor, was driving by and saw him in the field. He called me and told me Rich had had an accident, and they called the rescue unit, but he was pretty much gone before anyone had found him,” Robin said. “We think he was on top of it, and we can only guess, but he either lost his balance or the pivot moved, and he fell.”
The well is part of the work done by a foundation called Global Compassion Inc., and Robin’s aunt, Marilyn Marry, who lives in Midland, Michigan, where the foundation is headquartered, purchased the well in Richard’s memory.
“She also had a brother (James Marry) she lost on April 28 after a brief illness, just about 10 days before Rich passed away, and so she donated the (money) for the digging of two wells — one in memory of my uncle and one for the memory of Rich,” Robin said.
“The foundation is based in Midland, Michigan, where she is from, and she’s pretty involved in the community. She drives elderly people around and to the doctor, and has been involved in Make-A-Wish for a number of years, and has always been a community-oriented person, and enjoys being able to help people,” Robin said. “I’m sure this organization is pretty meaningful to her. We all take water for granted, especially as we pump it out on our fields and water our crops, so for her to be able to put a well in and help people have drinking water, and they don’t have to carry it far, I’m sure that’s very important to her.
“My oldest son looked it up, and his comment was, ‘Someday I’m going to go there,’ ” Robin said.
She said her aunt emailed her Dec. 5, 2021, to tell her to go to the website, and that’s how she learned about the well in Rich’s memory.
“The one that was done for my uncle, I learned of it on Dec. 4, and I thought, ‘Wow, how cool is that,’ not thinking a day later I would get a similar message, and she had done that for my husband as well as her brother,” Robin said.
Robin said she’s happy people are getting water in her husband’s memory.
“It’s a memory that you never expected, and my husband being a farmer, there’s a neat tie-in to that. We couldn’t do what we do in Nebraska without irrigation and water. We’re truly blessed to have the water we have, and I think it would probably really touch him if he were here to know that somebody did something that huge for so many people. It is beyond what I could ever imagine someone doing for him.
“I think the people there must think, ‘Wow, who was this Richard Frances Wegener guy? He must have been somebody pretty amazing for someone to have a well dug in his memory — thinking what kind of a guy is this,’ and, hopefully, they are thinking he was this fabulous man that somebody thought enough of to drill a well in his memory,” Robin said.
They were married 20 years and 179 days and have two children together, son Wyatt and daughter MarryRita, and Robin’s son, Chisum Volk.