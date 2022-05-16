BATTLE CREEK — Travis and Whitney Belina were not at home when a fire broke out in their home south of Battle Creek on Friday.
Battle Creek Fire and Rescue, Madison Rescue and Meadow Grove Rescue were on the scene fighting the fire at the home located at 54465 835 Road.
The Belinas have a young daughter and son, along with a 12-month-old at their home, which is about a half mile south of the former Heights church and three-fourths of a mile west on the north side and adjacent to a large feed lot.
There were about nine firefighting rigs on scene with at least two water hoses blasting toward the house. They mainly attacked it from the east side.
Oxygen-wearing Battle Creek firefighters could be seen on the south side going into and coming out of the house itself.
The fire started later in the evening and Battle Creek Fire Chief Cleon Schwede said he didn’t get home until 5 a.m. on Saturday.
City administrator Mike Fleer was observed standing behind the cab of a fire truck while wearing a radio headset. He was running the valves for the water they were putting into a big red flexible square; from there it was pumped to the fire.
At one point they called out for two more hoses to be run from another fire truck.
At about 7:45 p.m. on Friday, the fire hadn’t broken through the roof yet. But not long after that, fingers of flame were shooting skyward.
Schwede said part of the house was left standing after the fire, but it was considered a total loss.
Schwede and the fire marshal attempted to find the cause of the fire but deemed it to be undetermined.
The family will need help to start over. Gift cards, a few toys and kids clothing would be appreciated. Call Katie Reeves at 402-750-1728 to help.