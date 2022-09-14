The fall season of shows at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College kicked off in early September, and the shows will continue every weekend, featuring entertaining and informative full-dome shows like Astronaut, Oasis in Space, and From Earth to the Universe.
WSC planetarium shows also include a discussion of the current night sky and hot astronomy topics like the Webb Space Telescope and the Artemis Project. The planetarium also features many laser shows, including the lights and music of Classic Rock, Laser Country, Laser Beatles, and Pink Floyd.
Please visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium to see the full schedule of planetarium and laser shows, and to learn how to book your own private show. Doors open 20 minutes prior to the start of a show. All shows last about 45 minutes. The planetarium is located on the lowest level of the Carhart Science Building. Suggested donation for shows is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
For information: Dr. Todd Young, professor of physics, at toyoung1@wsc.edu or 402-375-7471