The fall season of shows at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College kicked off in early September, and the shows will continue every weekend, featuring entertaining and informative full-dome shows like Astronaut, Oasis in Space, and From Earth to the Universe.

WSC planetarium shows also include a discussion of the current night sky and hot astronomy topics like the Webb Space Telescope and the Artemis Project. The planetarium also features many laser shows, including the lights and music of Classic Rock, Laser Country, Laser Beatles, and Pink Floyd.

Please visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium to see the full schedule of planetarium and laser shows, and to learn how to book your own private show. Doors open 20 minutes prior to the start of a show. All shows last about 45 minutes. The planetarium is located on the lowest level of the Carhart Science Building. Suggested donation for shows is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

For information: Dr. Todd Young, professor of physics, at toyoung1@wsc.edu or 402-375-7471

Tags

In other news

Bingo, Lite-Brite, Nerf among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

Bingo, Lite-Brite, Nerf among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Voting opened Wednesday on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.

Jill Cutshall's mother dies

Jill Cutshall's mother dies

The mother of a child whose disappearance has remained heavy in the minds of many Northeast Nebraskans for decades has died.