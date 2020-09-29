Two popular Christian music groups will perform in Norfolk as part of the St. John’s Fall Music Festival in October.
The bands I Am They and Cain will take part in the festival set to happen from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, outside the church at 1300 W. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk.
I Am They reached No. 2 on the Christian air play charts with its 2018 song “Scars.” Cain is an up-and-coming sibling group whose song “Rise Up” sits at No. 11 on the Christian charts.
Food trucks will be present for the event. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Those attending are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
Admission is free.