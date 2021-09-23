Downtown Norfolk will be a busy place to be this weekend.
In addition to the events taking place as part of the Oktoberfest celebration, Fall-Fest organizers are inviting visitors to “fall in love” with the downtown area of Norfolk by providing pre-festivities before the Oktoberfest fun begins on Friday and Saturday.
Fall-Fest will feature decorated downtown windows, as well as market sales at participating stores and businesses, and downtown restaurants will be open, as well.
The Norfolk Farmers Market will feature special hours from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 25. The farmers market offers a large variety of produce, jams and jellies, fresh eggs, meat, honey, baked goods, including breads and pastries, as well as homemade crafts, succulents and house plants.
A Fall photo op area has been added, and clowns with glitter tattoos and balloon animals can be found from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. before the Lions Club Parade.