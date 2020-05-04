Faith Regional Health Services announced Monday morning that it has lifted the temporary restrictions placed on elective surgery and outpatient procedures because of COVID-19.
The decision follows the release and abides by the governor’s order in the directed health measures for the state.
Faith Regional stopped performing elective procedures on March 30 in response to the directed health measures by Gov. Pete Ricketts. That action was necessary to conserve critical health care resources to assure hospitals could respond to the COVID-19 emergency.
On April 24, Ricketts announced elective surgeries may resume on May 4, if hospitals can maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% ICU bed availability and 30% ventilator availability with a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE).
“While the environment and experience may look different in the temporary new normal, our team is ready to deliver safe care and continue our mission of providing all people with exemplary medical services in an environment of love and care,” said Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO of Faith Regional Health Services.
Faith Regional continues to work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to continually evaluate incidences and trends of COVID-19 cases within Madison County and the surrounding area.
Safety protocols put in place regarding care include but are not limited to:
— All individuals entering Faith Regional facilities, including staff, will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and get their temperature taken.
— All individuals entering Faith Regional facilities are encouraged to wear a mask.
— All patient care staff will wear surgical masks and protective eye wear, as well as other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), at all times when caring for patients.
— Restricted entrances into the hospital and connected medical buildings to four locations.
— Patients needing emergency care, labor and delivery and elective procedure services should enter through Faith Regional’s emergency entrance.
— Non-emergency patients should enter through Faith Regional’s West Medical Office Building, 110 N. 29th St.
— The entrance to the South Medical Office Building, 2701 W. Norfolk Ave., will remain open to those who have scheduled appointments at a clinic located there.
— The entrance to the North Medical Office Building, 301 N. 27th St., will remain open to those who have scheduled appointments at a clinic located there.
— Visitation remains prohibited. A symptom-free support person will be allowed for labor and delivery patients; one symptom-free parent or guardian will be allowed for pediatric patients; with symptom-free visitation for patients in end-of-life care with extenuating circumstances at the discretion of the facility.
— Six-foot social distances will be established in public areas such as waiting rooms.
— Extra cleaning and disinfection of high-touch, public surface areas will continue.
— Infectious patients will continue to be cared for in isolation, away from non-infectious patients.
Protocol updates will be shared as they evolve. Faith Regional officials said they appreciate the public’s consideration of the current situation for the safety of the region.