NORFOLK — Faith Regional Health Services is announcing a partnership with the State of Nebraska to provide free COVID-19 testing to eligible residents.
Residents of Nebraska can take an online assessment through the TestNebraska portal, and if eligible, receive a free test at Faith Regional.
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraskans have been asking for more widespread access to testing. The state’s partnership with Nomi Health provides facilities like Faith Regional and the public health systems immediate access to scarce resources, high-quality testing equipment and a partnership that creates an efficient process to get Nebraskans tested.
“Faith Regional is pleased to partner with Test Nebraska to expand access to testing in Northeast Nebraska and support slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO at Faith Regional Health Services.
Testing will be conducted every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon by appointment only at the hosptial’s drive-through testing location at 301 N. 31st St. in Norfolk.
Take the online assessment and get scheduled for an appointment at www.testnebraska.com.