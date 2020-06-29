Faith Regional NDN
Daily News archive

NORFOLK — Faith Regional Health Services is announcing a partnership with the State of Nebraska to provide free COVID-19 testing to eligible residents. 

Residents of Nebraska can take an online assessment through the TestNebraska portal, and if eligible, receive a free test at Faith Regional.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraskans have been asking for more widespread access to testing. The state’s partnership with Nomi Health provides facilities like Faith Regional and the public health systems immediate access to scarce resources, high-quality testing equipment and a partnership that creates an efficient process to get Nebraskans tested.

“Faith Regional is pleased to partner with Test Nebraska to expand access to testing in Northeast Nebraska and support slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO at Faith Regional Health Services.

Testing will be conducted every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon by appointment only at the hosptial’s drive-through testing location at 301 N. 31st St. in Norfolk.

Take the online assessment and get scheduled for an appointment at www.testnebraska.com.

Tags

In other news

Worst virus fears are realized in poor or war-torn countries

Worst virus fears are realized in poor or war-torn countries

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — For months, experts have warned of a potential nightmare scenario: After overwhelming health systems in some of the world’s wealthiest regions, the coronavirus gains a foothold in poor or war-torn countries ill-equipped to contain it and sweeps through the population.

Governments backtracking as confirmed virus cases surge

Governments backtracking as confirmed virus cases surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Governments are stepping up testing and reimposing restrictions as newly confirmed coronavirus infections surge in many countries. India reported 20,000 on Monday, while the caseload in the U.S. is growing by about 40,000 a day.