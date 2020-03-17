NORFOLK — Faith Regional Health Services continues to actively monitor, prepare and work to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
To further support these efforts, Faith Regional has updated its visitor restrictions for the safety and health of our patients, guests and staff.
Visitors are now limited to one individual per patient. All visitors will be screened for risks of COVID-19 before visiting patients in the hospital. Anyone who does not meet the requirements will be unable to visit at this time. Those restricted include:
* Individuals under the age of 18.
* Individuals with symptoms of an illness.
* Individuals who have been exposed with known COVID-19 within the past 14 days, or have traveled in areas where there is community spread of COVID-19 within the past 14 days. (This currently includes any travel to Omaha or anywhere outside the state of Nebraska.)
* Minor exceptions will be made for those loved ones visiting patients who are at end-of-life, in hospice, or in critical care at the discretion of the facility.
Patients coming to Labor & Delivery are encouraged to arrive with their symptom-free designated support person.
There continues to be no visitors allowed at Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center and Skyview Villa until further notice.
Prior to entering any medical facility, Faith Regional highly encourages everyone to self-screen and should not visit if you have any signs of illness or travel-related risk factors. If you are a patient with symptoms, call your doctor prior to arriving to your appointment.
While these visitor restrictions are in place, Faith Regional also recognizes that family and friends can help brighten the day of a patient and recommends connecting through a phone call or using a personal device, such as a smart-phone or tablet, to interact face-to-face with your loved ones.
Faith Regional continues to work with the Department of Health and Human Services and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Protocol updates will be updated as they evolve.
The hospital said it appreciates everyone’s consideration of the current situation.
For the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19), Faith Regional recommends visiting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department www.elvphd.org.
For Faith Regional specific processes and information regarding COVID-19, visit www.frhs.org.