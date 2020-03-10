Limited visitors

NORFOLK — Faith Regional Health Services is actively monitoring, preparing and working to prevent and control the spread of influenza and coronavirus in the region.

To support these efforts, changes have been implemented within the hospital, clinics, nursing home and assisted living facilities for the safety and health of patients, guests and staff, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The monitoring of visitors and guests has been elevated in response to the most recent reports regarding the potential spread of illness by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

As of Tuesday afternoon, visits to the hospital are restricted for ages 12 and under. Patients may have two visitors, over the age of 12, at one time.

Visitors can expect to be screened for the potential onset of symptoms related to COVID-19 and recent travel information.

St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center and SkyView Villa are temporarily restricting visitors until further notice for the safety of their residents who are a high-risk population.

As a safety precaution, patients with scheduled appointments in the next two weeks who have traveled outside of the United States in the past 30 days or have been in contact with anyone who has traveled outside of the United States and are showing signs of illness (including, but not limited to, a fever or ongoing cough) should call their physician/provider before arriving at their appointment.

Screening strategies and processes are in place at all points of entry into the health system as part of the check-in process.

For those who have a fever, cough, or sore throat, refrain from visiting the hospital. If you are a patient with these symptoms, be sure to alert the receptionist of your symptoms immediately upon your arrival.

Faith Regional officials said they would continue to work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Protocol updates will be updated as they evolve.

“We appreciate your consideration of the current situation for the safety of our region,” according to the news release.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19), Faith Regional recommends visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department at www.elvphd.org. For Faith Regional specific processes and information regarding COVID-19. visit www.frhs.org.

Tags

In other news

Former Pilger clerk faces seven felony theft charges

Former Pilger clerk faces seven felony theft charges

STANTON — The village clerk who won recognition for her work in helping to rebuild tornado-ravaged Pilger made her first appearance Tuesday morning here in Stanton County Court and had seven felony charges against her bound over to Stanton County District Court.

Stocks climb, tentatively, following worst day since 2008

Stocks climb, tentatively, following worst day since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks, oil and other financial markets around the world clawed back some of their historic plunge from a day before amid hopes that the U.S. and other governments around the world will pump in more aid for a virus-weakened global economy.

Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California

Infected cruise ship unloads passengers in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The cruise ship forced to idle for days off the California coast because of a cluster of coronavirus cases aboard arrived in port Monday, and dozen of passengers began to leave for military bases where they would be quarantined or to return to their home countries.

Virus upends life in Italy as China vows to defeat epidemic

Virus upends life in Italy as China vows to defeat epidemic

BEIJING (AP) — Starkly illustrating the global east-to-west spread of the new coronavirus, Italy began an extraordinary, sweeping lockdown Tuesday while in China, the diminishing threat prompted the president to visit the epicenter and declare: “We will certainly defeat this epidemic.”