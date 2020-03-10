NORFOLK — Faith Regional Health Services is actively monitoring, preparing and working to prevent and control the spread of influenza and coronavirus in the region.
To support these efforts, changes have been implemented within the hospital, clinics, nursing home and assisted living facilities for the safety and health of patients, guests and staff, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
The monitoring of visitors and guests has been elevated in response to the most recent reports regarding the potential spread of illness by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
As of Tuesday afternoon, visits to the hospital are restricted for ages 12 and under. Patients may have two visitors, over the age of 12, at one time.
Visitors can expect to be screened for the potential onset of symptoms related to COVID-19 and recent travel information.
St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center and SkyView Villa are temporarily restricting visitors until further notice for the safety of their residents who are a high-risk population.
As a safety precaution, patients with scheduled appointments in the next two weeks who have traveled outside of the United States in the past 30 days or have been in contact with anyone who has traveled outside of the United States and are showing signs of illness (including, but not limited to, a fever or ongoing cough) should call their physician/provider before arriving at their appointment.
Screening strategies and processes are in place at all points of entry into the health system as part of the check-in process.
For those who have a fever, cough, or sore throat, refrain from visiting the hospital. If you are a patient with these symptoms, be sure to alert the receptionist of your symptoms immediately upon your arrival.
Faith Regional officials said they would continue to work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Protocol updates will be updated as they evolve.
“We appreciate your consideration of the current situation for the safety of our region,” according to the news release.
Want to learn more?
For the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19), Faith Regional recommends visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department at www.elvphd.org. For Faith Regional specific processes and information regarding COVID-19. visit www.frhs.org.