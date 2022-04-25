Hospital employees and health care workers were on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So it was only fitting that when the Faith Regional Health Services Foundation was finally able to hold its first gala in three years on Saturday evening, the doctors and other health care professionals were in a festive mood.
The upbeat attitude carried over into the moods of those attending the sold-out event for 500 at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk. The result was people opened their hearts, purses and wallets as hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised at the gala.
One of the many highlights of the evening came toward the end when it was announced that Dr. N.P. Patel and his wife, Sudha, were donating $250,000 to the foundation.
Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO of Faith Regional, said Saturday evening’s event was three years in the making, so there was a lot of excitement for it.
Part of the proceeds will go toward moving the last, large clinical area of east campus, which is the old Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, over to the west campus. That includes the rehabilitation services.
“(Rehabilitation) will move to our north building on the west campus and, with that, we’re going to be able to do more sports enhancements and performance enhancements, as well as all our typical high-quality OT (occupational therapy) and OT speech,” she said.
Now, there is a joke that it almost requires rehab to get up the steep hill to get to that campus for rehab. The new rehabilitation area will be modernized and include offerings not possible at the current location, Driscoll said.
Saturday’s gala featured a meal of beef short ribs, roasted carrots and mashed parsnips and potatoes, as well as an assortment of desserts.
There also was a silent auction, raffles and program in which several people who have benefited from Faith Regional provided testimonials through a program on overhead videos.
The video served as a reminder that there will always be circumstances and events that can challenge lives. The testimonials included a young person who gained confidence and benefited from speech therapy.
There also was an older man who needed rehabilitation after becoming so weak, he would fall down after getting up from sitting awhile. He also required speech, cognitive and occupational therapy.
“They earned my undying admiration, no doubt about it,” the man said. “There’s no question in my mind that I’m sitting here today by the grace of God and Faith Regional.”
Finally, a woman who was involved in an automobile accident in which she remembers waking up and seeing that she lost her leg described her recovery and the therapy she received, including learning to walk again.
The new space for rehabilitation on west campus is designed to coincide with the skill set of the staff, according to the video presentation.
The evening concluded with an after party featuring The Heartland Boogie Band.