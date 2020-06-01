Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk will begin lifting some of the visitation restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the past 12 weeks, Faith Regional implemented increased necessary infection control processes such as temperature screenings and visitor restrictions to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff.
The additional safety precautions and infection control measures have proven to be effective. Processes such as temperature and symptom screenings and masking of employees and visitors, along with social distancing, will continue throughout all of our facilities for the foreseeable future.
“While ensuring patients receive care in a safe environment has always been and will continue to be our priority, Faith Regional also recognizes the importance of having a support person during hospital stays, procedures and clinic appointments. The latest guidelines are intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while also reducing feelings of isolation and provide support and companionship for our patients,” according to the release.
Beginning Monday, Faith Regional’s latest visitation guidelines now include:
— One visitor per patient in the hospital during visiting hours (5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday) will be permitted for all areas except designated COVID-19 units.
— All visitors must be symptom-free and screened according to current guidelines.
— All visitors must be at least 19.
— All visitors must wear a face mask (cloth or surgical) at all times.