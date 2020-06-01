Faith Regional NDN
Daily News archive

Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk will begin lifting some of the visitation restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the past 12 weeks, Faith Regional implemented increased necessary infection control processes such as temperature screenings and visitor restrictions to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff.

The additional safety precautions and infection control measures have proven to be effective. Processes such as temperature and symptom screenings and masking of employees and visitors, along with social distancing, will continue throughout all of our facilities for the foreseeable future.

“While ensuring patients receive care in a safe environment has always been and will continue to be our priority, Faith Regional also recognizes the importance of having a support person during hospital stays, procedures and clinic appointments. The latest guidelines are intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while also reducing feelings of isolation and provide support and companionship for our patients,” according to the release.

Beginning Monday, Faith Regional’s latest visitation guidelines now include:

— One visitor per patient in the hospital during visiting hours (5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday) will be permitted for all areas except designated COVID-19 units.

— All visitors must be symptom-free and screened according to current guidelines.

— All visitors must be at least 19.

— All visitors must wear a face mask (cloth or surgical) at all times.

Tags

In other news

NPS details summer plans

NPS details summer plans

The Nebraska Department of Education recently released a 13-page document outlining its recommendations for school summer programming.

NPS relaxes staffing restrictions

NPS relaxes staffing restrictions

Norfolk Public Schools will be relaxing staffing restrictions from its COVID-19 response plan because of the decrease in new Madison County virus cases.

US heads into a new week shaken by violence and frustration

US heads into a new week shaken by violence and frustration

WASHINGTON (AP) — After six straight days of unrest, America headed into a new work week Monday with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and political leaders struggling to control the coast-to-coast outpouring of rage over police killings of black people.

Lockdowns ease across Europe, Asia with new tourism rules

Lockdowns ease across Europe, Asia with new tourism rules

ROME (AP) — The first day of June saw coronavirus restrictions ease from Asia to Europe on Monday, even as U.S. protests against police brutality sparked fears of new outbreaks. The Colosseum opened its ancient doors in Rome, ferries restarted in Bangladesh, golfers played in Greece, student…