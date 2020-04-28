As the number of cases of COVID-19 grows in the area, Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk is asking for the help of those who sew.
People who sew are needed to help support preventing future supply shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) by sewing cloth masks and gowns.
Faith Regional has been diligent in monitoring the supply of PPE used to protect the staff and patients in the hospital, including the supply of surgical masks, N95 masks and surgical gowns, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by the hospital.
To remain prepared, Faith Regional Health Services is welcoming the community’s help through sewing and donating cloth masks and polyester water-resistant shower curtains, according to the release.
The cloth masks are being utilized by non-clinical staff and patients in an outpatient setting. The gowns would be used in clinical areas should the hospital face a gown shortage due to back orders that other hospitals have recently experienced.
Approved mask and gown patterns, along with material specifications and instructions, may be found on the frhs.org website at http://frhs.org/covid-19-information-for-the-community/donate-supplies.
Donated cloth masks and gowns may be dropped off at the donation drop box that is located outside of Materials Management at Faith Regional, 301 N. 29th St., in Norfolk. Items may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Donors are encouraged to fill out a donation form when dropping off at the donation drop box.
For more information, email contactus@frhs.org.
For the latest on the coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospital recommends visiting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department at www.elvphd.org.
For Faith Regional specific processes and information regarding COVID-19, visit www.frhs.org.