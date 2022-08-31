Brett Simonsen is going to keep planning Christian music festivals as long as he feels the spirit moving him.
He’s played a major role in organizing the annual Christian Cross Festival at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk since it began more than 18 years ago. The latest Christian music festival he has played a major role in organizing will take place Sunday, Sept. 4, in the yard north of St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1300 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk.
Faith Fest will begin with an opening prayer at 3 p.m. and carry on throughout the afternoon and into the evening, featuring the group Made for More, in its second appearance at a St. John’s music event, and nationally known Christian acts Adelaide and 7eventh Time Down.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to do this,” Simonsen said. “It’s something I like to do, and we need to do this.”
Simonsen said St. John’s hosted a Faith Fest several years ago and, two years ago, the church hosted Christian acts Made for More, I Am They and Cain. A few weeks after their Norfolk performance, Cain saw its debut song “Rise Up” hit the top spot on the U.S. Christian charts.
Simonsen and Trevor Bertsch, a co-organizer for Faith Fest, joke that it was the Norfolk appearance that helped propel the group to the No. 1 spot. In reality, the event two years ago drew about 500 people.
Bertsch and Simonsen said they estimate this year’s crowd will be a lot larger based on the buzz they have seen about the event on social media. And they have prepared for greater numbers.
In addition to performers, this year’s event will include four food trucks and a children’s activity tent. The church also is partnering with North Fork Area Transit to help move festivalgoers to and from designated parking areas.
“We’ve partnered with Stonacek Memorial Chapel and MP Global — the old Dale’s plant — and we’re going to use the Norfolk transit as a shuttle,” Bertsch said.
Steps have been installed to get down into the bowl-like venue. Bertsch said the church hopes to make other small improvements to the area as time goes on and to make the festival a yearly event.
Simonsen said he’s wanted to be part of planning a music festival in that location since the photo that inspired the Christian Cross Festival was taken in that spot several years ago. He added that it’s exciting to see other people — especially members of younger generations — helping with the organization because it creates a strong team.
Bertsch agreed: “There’s a hunger for it in my age group — 30s and 40s and even 20s and younger. There’s so many things that create this hole in our hearts. Whenever we provide some type of fun, upbeat atmosphere, it allows you to start to fill that hole up a little bit. There’s a huge need for it, and there’s a desire to be part of something bigger than ourselves.”
Simonsen added, “There needs to be that hope, and God is the hope for all of us. We need that message.”
There is no charge for the event, but free-will offerings will be accepted through Venmo. Updates on parking and more information on the event may be found by clicking on the FaithFest banner at https://stjohnsnorfolk.com/