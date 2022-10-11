The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend.
About 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office had contact with the driver of a vehicle in Woodland Park, said Sheriff Mike Unger. Scott Jones, 39, of Fairbury was allegedly found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. Jones was found to have prior DUI convictions, Unger said.
Jones was charged with third-offense aggravated DUI after he provided a breath sample that showed he was more than twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff. Jones then was jailed on the DUI charge, as well as fictitious plates and no valid registration.
Unger said Jones told authorities he was not sure of where he was when he was taken into custody.