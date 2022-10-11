The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend.

About 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office had contact with the driver of a vehicle in Woodland Park, said Sheriff Mike Unger. Scott Jones, 39, of Fairbury was allegedly found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. Jones was found to have prior DUI convictions, Unger said.

Jones was charged with third-offense aggravated DUI after he provided a breath sample that showed he was more than twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff. Jones then was jailed on the DUI charge, as well as fictitious plates and no valid registration.

Unger said Jones told authorities he was not sure of where he was when he was taken into custody.

In other news

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces strafed Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday, a day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in what the U.N. human rights office described as a “particularly shocking” attack that could amount to war crimes.

Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting, fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments.

Ukrainian authorities take stock of ruins in liberated Lyman

Ukrainian authorities take stock of ruins in liberated Lyman

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine as they assess the humanitarian toll, and possibility of war crimes, from a months-long Russian occupation.

Election letter reminder

Election letter reminder

The Daily News welcomes letters to the editor. They should include the writer’s name, a phone number (for verification purposes) and a street address. Prior to elections, letters should not exceed 300 words. Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks. The Daily News reserves the right…