WEST POINT — Like some other counties, Cuming County has decided to go forward with its fair — although many of the events will be altered.
“We talked to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. We wanted to have the fair. We wanted to give the 4-H kids a chance to show what they have been working on all summer,” said Brian Meiergerd, president of the Coming County Ag Society.
The fair will take place Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 13-16.
The health department will allow outdoor events, which are easier to allow people to spread out for social distancing. The health department indicated there will be no carnivals, parades, indoor concerts, dances, kiddie tractor pull and close contact on bleachers.
“We shut down the fine arts open class building because there would be too large of a crowd at the time of entering exhibits,” Meiergerd said. “The 4-H exhibitors will be given staggered times for entering their exhibits. The commercial buildings are open.”
It's all about spacing — giving people space to spread out.
“We will do all things we can to avoid spreading the virus,” he said.
New at the fair this year will be a tough trucks competition on Saturday noon at the tractor pull track. Bull riding is Saturday at 6 p.m. The horse show is Sunday.
A Saturday evening outdoor concert with Sheila Greenland will require concertgoers to bring their own chairs.
“There should be lots of room to spread out because there is no carnival taking up space,” Meiergerd said.
Fair food is always a special once-a-year event. There also will be many of the returning favorites, including kettle corn, funnel cakes and many food stands. One thing that will be missing, however, is the the Dairy Women’s ice cream stand, which will not be open.
Sports competition covers horseshoes, sand volleyball and baseball. Turtle racing is Sunday. The open stage will have Wildlife Encounters and bicyclist Robbie Pfunder.
Livestock shows are all four days. Truck and tractor pulls are Thursday and Friday nights. The demolition derby is Sunday at noon.
Online tickets are available and encouraged to be purchased at cumingcountyfair.com.