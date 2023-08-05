WEST POINT — It’s fair time — that once-a-year time when the Cuming County Fairgrounds in West Point transform into the biggest little city in Northeast Nebraska.
This year’s fair lasts from Thursday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 13. Many people who grow up attending it believe the Cuming County Fair is the traditional classic country family event at its finest.
Tim Rolf, Cuming County Ag Society president, said this year’s fair would be a continuation of last year’s centennial celebration, with a large offering of events.
“We will have the outdoor Saturday night concert at the ballfield, the same as last year. A young country artist, Thomas Mack, will be the 8 p.m. warm-up act preceding the 9:30 p.m. concert by mid-’80s rock metal Warrant.”
New this year is the electrifying magic of Jay Mattioli.
Plan on bingo, baseball, power pulls, demolition derby and bull riding.
The grounds feature paved streets leading from building to building, welcoming to a baby strollers and wheelchairs. A tractor-drawn shuttle provides transportation around the extensive fairgrounds.
Buildings become alive with moos. cackling chickens and sounds of every domestic animal in the county, including goats, cats and sheep.
Perfectly groomed livestock go through the competitive show ring in the Watson Pavilion. There is a wildlife display. The children's barnyard is a delight. There is a turtle race, but bring your own turtle.
More than anything, the fair brings people together. The fair is a celebration of people.
Meeting old friends, classmates, distant cousins, new grandbabies and new boyfriends, girlfriends. It's proud grandparents showing off their grandchildren. It's the joy of renewing cherished friendships, catching up with their good times, and recognizing the growth of the families.
It is people returning to their rural roots and bringing their kids to share the joy of the parents’ growing-up years.
The food features some of the best county beef and pork. Then there’s the Dairy Women ice cream, FFA lemonade, Mexican foods, church ladies’ pies and pork with sauerkraut. Popcorn, shaved ice and free watermelon are also favorites.
Sounds of a variety of music from the West Point dancers will take place. There is the open stage for the teen dance on Saturday night and the polka dance on Sunday afternoon.
Other attractions are pony rides, mutton busting and the kiddie tractor pull. A veterans memorial display is at the Nielsen Center foyer.
The nondenominational church services are Sunday at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds church.
This year, the Garry Moore Carnival will be featured at the midway.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For a comprehensive list of events, go to www.cumingcountyfair.com.