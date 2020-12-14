Sheriff's Office NDN

STANTON — On Monday just before noon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped an SUV for failure to yield to a pedestrian on 10th Street in Stanton.

During the traffic stop, drug paraphernalia was located, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. Subsequently syringes and methamphetamine was reportedly located in the possession of the front seat passenger, he said.

Taken into custody on the felony drug charge was Clifford Wheatley, 30, Stanton. The driver, Tatyana Wheatley, 28, Stanton, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

Clifford Wheatley remains in jail on Monday afternoon, pending the posting of a bond.

