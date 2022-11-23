New owners of a house on Eighth Street will need a backup plan to move forward.
On Tuesday morning, the Norfolk Planning Commission denied a request by Promise Land Properties for a zoning change from light industrial district to single family residential district on property at 301 S. Eighth St.
The property — located in the southeast corner of Eighth Street and Phillip Avenue, just west of a warehouse used by Boardman’s Furniture & Pawn — includes a house, but it can no longer be used for residential purposes.
No one spoke in favor of or in opposition to the request during the public hearing, but city planner Valerie Grimes offered background on the situation during the discussion.
“These people are new buyers, and the residential use has expired because it’s a nonconforming use,” Grimes said of the party requesting the zoning change. “The seller didn’t know this and sold it that way. The person who wants to fix up the house cannot do it as a residential.”
Grimes said she told the new owners they had two options: Request a change of zoning or operate a business from the property and get a conditional use permit for a watchman’s residence. They opted to request the zone change.
But while a zone change would allow the new owners to fix the house for use as a residence, the property still would not conform to residential zoning due to setback requirements, she said.
Commissioners expressed concern over what would happen if the structure on the property sustained significant damage because the required setback would prevent any owner — current or future — from rebuilding a residence.
“It would be a vacant lot in the future because at some point it’s going to need to be rebuilt — 100 years from now or not,” said commissioner Kyle Deets. Deets then asked how the property had been used in the past five to 10 years.
Grimes said the property is well known by city officials for various reasons; the zoning issue was among them.
“Somebody was actually living there but did not have electricity or water or sewer, so there were some issues with it that we tried to get up to code,” Grimes said. “Then that person did leave and so that’s when the residence use could no longer be used. We kind of tried to help this person out and said, ‘OK, we’re not going to go after the zoning if you can at least get the water, sewer and electric basics functioning again.’ They did for a while.”
The property then was sold to the new owners without the zoning issue being disclosed in the purchase agreement, Grimes said.
Commissioners expressed empathy over the property owners’ situation, but ultimately they opted not to recommend approval of the zone change in an effort to prevent any further issues arising from the property’s nonconformity.
Dirk Waite, who served as chairman of Tuesday’s meeting, said he didn’t like the idea that someone could possibly do a quick fix on the property, sell it and have it still be nonconforming down the line.
“Somebody else buys it and it’s their problem now?” Waite said.
“It’s unfortunate that it wasn’t disclosed in the purchase agreement,” commissioner Martin Griffith said.