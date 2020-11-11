The Norfolk Public Library is making changes to keep visitors and staff safe amid COVID-19.
Effective Thursday, Nov. 12, all visitors to the library will be required to wear a face covering when in the library. Other restrictions in place include a 60-minute time limit on public computers and limited seating capacity in accordance with the 25% occupancy guideline. Children under 14 years old must have an adult with them to enter the building.
The library building will be retaining its regular service hours at this time. Contactless service can be provided by picking up materials through the library’s drive-thru or a library locker. Remote service from home is available 24/7 through the digital library with books, magazines, music and more.
For more information, call 402-844-2100 or view the library’s website at www.norfolkne.gov/library.