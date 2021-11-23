MADISON — If you eat fried scorpions in China and know how to identify almost any lawn and garden pest on live television, people might affectionately call you the “bug guy.”
That’s the moniker of Wayne Ohnesorg, who is an Extension educator for Madison, Pierce and Antelope counties. Ohnesorg and Michelle Kroupa, who deals with nutrition education, provided about a 35-minute update to the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Monday afternoon on the dealings of Nebraska Extension.
Ohnesorg, who has been appearing regularly on “Backyard Farmer” on Nebraska Public Media for at least 10 years, said the Madison County Extension Office is funded through a combination of federal, state and county partners. The county’s contribution includes funding the local operational budget.
So what did the scorpions, which were deep fat fried and salted, taste like? Ohnesorg said a little like popcorn initially, but maybe a little chewier. And yes, he would eat them again.
Ohnesorg said one of the challenges for the county this year is the Norfolk office will be growing from seven to eight employees.
The Extension office, which had been in the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk for 20 years, moved to the former Daycos Co. building in 2018. The new location is near the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue and also houses the veterans services office and a private tenant, Sterling Computers.
Ohnesorg said they will be able to accommodate the additional employee by rearranging their portion of the building.
“We’re just kind of jumping around,” he said. “We’ll see where everybody lands.”
Michelle Kroupa, an Extension associate who heads the nutrition education program, also gave an update on her work, which is funded through the USDA.
Kroupa said one of the things they have been focusing on is a Growing Together Nebraska garden. The garden is used to address food insecurity, growing more than 3,400 pounds of produce this past year.
Moving to the new location provided space for the garden, which also includes volunteers who help, she said.
Kroupa said her office also provides education classes on how to prepare garden foods because not everybody knows how to prepare such vegetables as zucchini or cabbage.
Extension also plans and runs the 4-H program, helps first-generation college students primarily in Madison and Norfolk, provides school enrichment programs and is heavily involved in the community with everything from Read-A-Loud Norfolk to babysitting clinics.
A few of the highlights this past year include:
— A 2021 Madison High School senior accepted a full-ride Harvard scholarship, majoring in pre-law.
— More than 400 traditional 4-H members were in 18 clubs in the county.
— There were eight commercial and noncommercial pesticide safety education training days, with 136 attendees.
— There were nine certification training events with 81 attendees in chemigation.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, asked what the biggest challenge would be in the coming year.
Ohnesorg said one of the biggest would be helping with early childhood education training, which includes daycare. That’s also one of the biggest needs in the region, he said.
“Finding appropriate daycare is tough,” Ohnesorg said. “Places were full, and COVID did not help.”
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, road superintendent; four from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 6 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Acknowledged the 2021 Middle Northeast Nebraska Community Wildfire Protection Plan for Antelope, Boone, Colfax, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton and Wayne counties.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute agreement to the Nebraska Association-County Officials (NACo) for annual 2022 membership.
— Approved the Road District 3 purchase of a wheel loader for $208,800 from Murphy Tractor & Equipment, Sioux City.
— Approved the Road District 3 purchase of a dump truck for $152,428 from Cornhusker International Trucks, Norfolk.
— Approved the standard system of annual reports for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
— Authorized having the county board chairman execute an interlocal agreement with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to jointly cooperate with other counties that are eligible to create and implement community and economic development programs.
— Authorized striking personal property taxes in the amount of $8,801 from the tax list.
— Authorized having the county board chairman execute appointment and the year-end certification of Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent, to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.