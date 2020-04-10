ATKINSON — North Central District Health Department was made aware of an exposure incident of a positive COVID-19 case in Atkinson.
The case is a woman from the American Red Cross who was working during the Atkinson Blood Drive on April 1 while symptomatic, according to a press release issued Friday from North Central. The case does not live in the North Central district, according to the release.
NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. At this time, NCDHD believes this case is low exposure as the worker stated that she wore a mask the entire time while working.
Those who have been identified as being exposed are in the process of being contacted and asked to practice strict social distancing. Additional details on the case will be shared as they are acquired, according to North Central health officials.