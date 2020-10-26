Norfolk firefighters responded to reports of fire and explosions Saturday morning.
The Norfolk Fire Division were called to 1707 E. South Airport Road at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, where there were reports of a garage on fire and exploding oxygen and fuel tanks.
When firefighters arrived, they found a detached garage several feet away from the residence was on fire. They did not see any tanks explode, but it was possible there were some in the garage that did.
Firefighters battled the fire for about 45 minutes before getting it under control.
The house was not damaged and no one was injured, but the garage and its contents were a total loss.
Damages are estimated at $25,000 for the garage and $19,000 for its contents.
Madison Fire and Rescue assisted with putting out the fire.