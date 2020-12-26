Explosion near Lyons

A gas line rupture near Lyons caused an explosion large enough to be seen on satellite radar. 

 City of Oakland, NE Police Department photo

A pipeline rupture caused an explosion in a field near Lyons on Thursday that was large enough to be seen by satellite.

According to a news release from the Burt County Office of Emergency Management, 911 callers reported hearing a loud boom and seeing fire and heavy smoke coming from a farm field about 2 miles west of Highway 77, between Oakland and Lyons.

No injuries were reported and there was no need for evacuations or road closures, said Mike Loeffler, a spokesman for Northern Natural Gas Co.

The Lyons Fire Department reported the explosion about 3:30 p.m., Loeffler said.

Northern Natural Gas personnel worked to close valves to allow the fire to burn out on its own.

The cause of the rupture hasn’t yet been determined, and the company is working on repairing lines in the area.

Northern owns and operates the largest interstate natural gas pipeline system in the United States with a pipeline system that stretches across 11 states, according to the company’s website.

The news release said first responders from Lyons and Oakland responded.

