WAYNE — “Roots and Routes,” featuring artwork by four Wayne State College seniors, opens Wednesday, March 23, with a 4:30 p.m. reception in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery in Conn Library. The artwork celebrates the foundation and personal growth of each artist. The exhibit is free and open to the public through Wednesday, April 13.
Employing printmaking, drawing, painting, sculpture and ceramics skills, each artist details a unique perspective. With a shared foundation securely rooted in the WSC Department of Art and Design, their influences are distinctly different. Immigrant culture, botany, the media and rural life guide each artist’s different and winding route.
Alba Laredo Luster is a studio arts major from Kansas City. Her artwork aims to educate viewers about her community and culture. Abigail Olson is an art education major from Sargent. Her works depict rural Nebraskan life in a nontraditional way.
Clark Koppelmann is a studio arts major from Laurel. His works characterize the influence popular media has on the mind. Bridget Tranmer is a studio arts major from Wilber. She uses reoccurring plant life to portray themes of personal growth, change and individual destination.
The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m. It is closed Saturday. Shows end at noon on closing day.
For more information on this exhibit or upcoming shows, visit www.wsc.edu/art-gallery or contact gallery director Dr. Andy Haslit, associate professor of art history, at 402-375-7031.