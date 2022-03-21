A traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on suspicion of multiple drug violations.

Capt. Michael Bauer said at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had expired license plates. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 30-year-old Matthew Kingsley of Norfolk.

During this contact, the officer saw several open “Fireball” whiskey containers and a marijuana pipe in the center console next to the driver's seat, Bauer said. Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a small bag containing cocaine.

They also recovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine from Kingsley’s pants pocket, Bauer said. Kingsley was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He also was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid registration.

Kingsley was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Ukraine war ups pressure for US oil; industry faces hurdles

Ukraine war ups pressure for US oil; industry faces hurdles

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — In the oil fields of northern Montana, industry veteran Mac McDermott watched crude prices whipsaw from $75 a barrel in January to more than $120 as Russia pressed its war in Ukraine, then down again when coronavirus worries in China raised the specter of a global slowdown.

Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US

Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US

NEW YORK -- Russia has warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach” and summoned the U.S. ambassador for an official protest against President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.