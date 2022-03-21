A traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on suspicion of multiple drug violations.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had expired license plates. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 30-year-old Matthew Kingsley of Norfolk.
During this contact, the officer saw several open “Fireball” whiskey containers and a marijuana pipe in the center console next to the driver's seat, Bauer said. Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a small bag containing cocaine.
They also recovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine from Kingsley’s pants pocket, Bauer said. Kingsley was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He also was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid registration.
Kingsley was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.