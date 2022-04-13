Knox County, including the village of Niobrara, is expected to see increased tourism and the expansion of the Weigand Marina and an event center on the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake.
That and more should be arriving with the passage of LB 1023, also known as the Star Wars bill, with a vote of 38-6. Gov. Pete Ricketts has yet to sign the legislation, which is one of the biggest ever for Northeast Nebraska.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk has a been major supporter of the bill, which came out of a study of Nebraska’s tourism needs by a special state legislative committee called STARWARS — the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability Special Committee.
“This bill has three major priorities, which include $86 million for Knox County. Specifically, it will provide money to significantly add boat slips to the Weigand marina and money to build a lodge with an event center with the Ponca Tribe in Niobrara,” Flood said.
"This is a major victory for Northeast Nebraska. At every step of debate, I have shared with my colleagues how truly beautiful the view overlooking the confluence of the Niobrara and Missouri rivers is from Niobrara State Park. This ground-breaking bill will ensure that everyone, not just those who can afford private land, can experience the very best of Nebraska."
In earlier discussions, Niobrara residents said the village would support any effort the state would take to replace the ferry boat access lost in the 2011 flood and the main Niobrara boat dock access it has been losing since the 2019 floods.
South Dakota has reported that the Lewis & Clark Lake region attracts more than 2 million visitors each year, which means a built-in base of repeat visitors to whom improved Nebraska offerings could be marketed is readily available.
There’s been a great demand for boating slips at Weigand, which is part of what this proposal brings.
The marina on the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake has only 122 slips and a waiting list so long that new requests are no longer taken. The expansion proposed in the bill would increase the number of slips by five to six times.
LB 1023, all told, calls for $200 million in spending on tourism enhancements ranging from new boat marinas at Lake McConaughy and Lewis & Clark Lake, and the new lodge at Niobrara State Park. Legislative Bill 1023 also will allocate $20 million toward planning and permitting for a 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln, a water-preserving canal on the South Platte River. Proponents are looking at a location just east of Linoma Beach, on either side of U.S. Highway 2.