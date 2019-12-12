It’s that time of year again … time for the kid in all of us to say, “Let’s go to SantaLand.” Here a young family with a young daughter are enchanted by Santa and his animated workshop elves at SantaLand in Creighton.

Tags

In other news

Traffic fatality

Traffic fatality

A person was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Colfax County.

+2
Exciting time in Creighton

Exciting time in Creighton

It’s that time of year again … time for the kid in all of us to say, “Let’s go to SantaLand.” Here a young family with a young daughter are enchanted by Santa and his animated workshop elves at SantaLand in Creighton.