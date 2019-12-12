It’s that time of year again … time for the kid in all of us to say, “Let’s go to SantaLand.” Here a young family with a young daughter are enchanted by Santa and his animated workshop elves at SantaLand in Creighton.
Exciting time in Creighton
In other news
WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) — A team of eight New Zealand military specialists will land on a small volcanic island early Friday to attempt to retrieve the bodies of eight victims of an eruption that claimed eight other lives.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s only aircraft carrier suffered a massive fire Thursday that injured 11 people and significantly damaged the ill-fated ship that has been haunted by incidents throughout its service.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An 84-year-old New Mexico woman’s misdial meant for a medical supply store went to an investigator in a district attorney’s office — and led to a new walker.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Reynolds says he relates to the social media criticism heaped on the Peloton ad actress. In fact, that feeling led him to hire her for a commercial promoting his gin company.
A Norfolk tradition began anew at the Johnny Carson Theatre on Wednesday: the state play production championships.
The Norfolk High School unified bowling team had an opportunity to improve upon its runner-up finish in 2018. On Monday night, the Panthers seized the opportunity, winning the state championship in dominant fashion at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
MADISON — Youths who compete in 4-H seem to have more respect for authority.
