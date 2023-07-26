Dangerous heat conditions are anticipated throughout the next several days.
Officials with Region 11 Emergency Management are reminding residents to stay safe and cool and have offered a variety of health safety tips and reminders.
They include:
— Staying hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don't wait until you're thirsty.
— Avoiding caffeine and alcohol, which more rapid loss of water.
— Taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air-conditioned space.
— Wearing loose fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes.
— Checking on friends and neighbors.
— Keeping your pets’ water bowls full and giving them plenty of shade, rest and air conditioning.
— Never leaving kids or pets in a locked car for any length of time.
— Minimizing use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens.
— Limiting exercise outdoors to the early-morning hours, before 8 a.m.
— Taking cold showers or baths to cool down.
When overheating occurs, it is important to know the signs of heat illness and to take action.
Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, fainting, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle or abdominal cramps, profuse sweating and rapid heartbeat.
Those experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion should drink fluids, remove clothing and cool off.
Signs of a heat stroke include a high body temperature of 103 or higher; hot, red and dry skin; no sweating; rapid and strong pulse and confusion.
Those experiencing signs of a heat stroke should call 911 immediately.