HARTINGTON — As part of a plea agreement, Rose M. Rolfes of Wynot pleaded guilty in court Monday for a Class I misdemeanor — theft by deception.
According to court papers filed on Dec. 30, 2019, in Cedar County Court by Cedar County Attorney Nicholas S. Matney, “on or after Dec. 31, 2016, until June 18, 2019, Rolfes obtained property of another illegally.”
The charge is a Class IV felony, and Rolfes would possibly face two years in prison and a fine of $10,000 if found guilty. She allegedly spent funds amounting to $1,500 or more but less than $5,000, which belonged to the Village of Wynot.
Rolfes first appeared in January before Judge Doug Luebbe in Cedar County Court to answer to a complaint of theft by deception.
Rolfes was represented by Norfolk attorney Ryan Stover, who requested a preliminary hearing for his client. Through a number of continuances and plea negotiations, the case for Rolfes was eventually moved to district court for arraignment.
The county attorney said evidence indicated Rolfes paid for personal utility bills with the village credit card. Rolfes was ordered to pay restitution of $870 to the Village of Wynot and was recommended for probation by Matney. Sentencing was set for Monday, Sept. 14.