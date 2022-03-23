A former North Bend teacher accused of grabbing a student and allowing others to hit the child has been formally charged with felony child abuse.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Craig Schmeckpeper of North Bend was charged on Tuesday with intentional child abuse not resulting in injury, a Class 3A felony.
In a complaint, the Dodge County Attorney’s Office alleges that on Feb. 17, Schmeckpeper “knowingly and intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangers his or her life or physical or mental health.”
According to an investigator with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spoke with an elementary student who said Schmeckpeper grabbed him out of a line, put his hands behind his back and told other students, “Free hits,” as they walked by in the school’s gymnasium. The student told the deputy that multiple students then struck him in the stomach, according to the report.
Authorities said they spoke with at least three other witnesses who corroborated the child’s version of events.
Schmeckpeper was employed by the North Bend Central Public Schools district as an elementary and middle school physical education teacher, according to a district directory. At a March 14 meeting, the district’s board of education accepted Schmeckpeper’s resignation.
A warrant for Schmeckpeper’s arrest was signed on Tuesday. A conviction would carry up to a 3-year prison sentence.