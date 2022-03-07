STANTON — A 22-year-old former Norfolk man was sentenced to prison on Monday morning in Stanton County District Court, according to a county official.
Shawnessy Sulley was sentenced to two years in prison for attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one year in prison for attempted assault on a police officer. The sentences are to be served one after another.
Sulley was originally arrested following a brief vehicle pursuit last August, just east of Norfolk on Highway 275 where he fled from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop. Sulley later jumped from a moving vehicle. He was taken into custody and has been in jail since.
Also being sentenced on a felony drug conviction was Edgar Zavala, 21, Norfolk. Zavala was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 90 days in jail following his conviction for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested by the sheriff’s office last year following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
Raul Calderon, 21, of Sioux City, Iowa, was sentenced to 150 days in jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance. Calderon was arrested last fall by the sheriff’s office near Stanton on the drug charges and two felony warrants out of Iowa. He will be returned to Iowa at the completion of his jail sentence.
Tausha Whitman, 26, Norfolk, entered guilty pleas to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.
Whitman and a co-defendant were arrested last fall by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop where nearly a pound of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun were recovered. Whitman also was recently arrested on an arrest warrant after failing to appear for court and remains in custody pending her sentencing in May.
Robynn Hebda, 40, Omaha, also pled guilty to a charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. She and Whitman were arrested last fall by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop. She also will be sentenced in May.
Also pleading guilty to attempted driving during a 15-year revocation was Ross Daniel, 37, Norfolk. Daniel was arrested last fall by the sheriff’s office and will be sentenced in May.