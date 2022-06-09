A woman who tried convincing an assault victim to lie in federal court was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 30-year-old Sydney Moniz, formerly of Norfolk, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 30 months of imprisonment. After completing her prison term, Moniz will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.

On Dec. 16, 2019, Moniz’s brother, Matthew Moniz Jr., and Jonathan Earth Jr. assaulted a victim in Winnebago on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. Matthew Moniz stabbed the victim in the neck, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In June 2020, Matthew Moniz and Earth were indicted federally in the District of Nebraska for the assault. On Oct. 17, 2020, Sydney Moniz confronted the victim of the stabbing and told the victim he was not going to court and that the charges against Matthew Moniz were going to be dropped. Sydney Moniz also demanded the victim to say her brother did not stab him.

Matthew Moniz and Jonathan Earth were sentenced for the assault and received 70 months and 63 months in prison, respectively.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Winnebago Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

