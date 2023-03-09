A longtime employee of the Madison County Attorney’s Office was formally charged with three misdemeanor crimes on Thursday related to her alleged physical altercation with a minor on New Year’s Eve.
Joanie Brugger, 60, was charged in a complaint with attempted tampering with evidence, obstructing a peace officer and third-degree assault. The charges were filed by Knox County Attorney John Thomas, who is serving as a special prosecutor. Thomas was appointed in January to handle any potential criminal case involving Brugger.
Around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, police were called to a residence in the 200 block of North 12th Street for a disturbance between a girl and a staff member at the residence, identified as Brugger. The girl said that she and Brugger had been in a verbal argument.
During the argument, the victim threw a cup of water at Brugger, according to police. Brugger then allegedly grabbed the victim, knocking her off the chair she was sitting on and onto the ground. The girl had broken fingernails and an abrasion at the base of her neck, police said.
Brugger also was interviewed about the incident, and video of the altercation was reviewed. Brugger was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, child abuse and tampering with evidence. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Brugger had served as the director of the Madison County Victim/Witness Unit, a division of the county attorney’s office, since it was formed in the early 1990s, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said Thursday.
Smith said that Brugger initially was suspended following the incident but later was terminated. She had worked in the Madison County District Court office prior to her role as the victim/witness unit director.
The county attorney’s office will soon begin a search for Brugger’s replacement, Smith said.
“She did a good job and will be hard to replace,” he said.
Each charge against Brugger is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. An initial court date had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.