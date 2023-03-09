A longtime employee of the Madison County Attorney’s Office was formally charged with three misdemeanor crimes on Thursday related to her alleged physical altercation with a minor on New Year’s Eve.

Joanie Brugger, 60, was charged in a complaint with attempted tampering with evidence, obstructing a peace officer and third-degree assault. The charges were filed by Knox County Attorney John Thomas, who is serving as a special prosecutor. Thomas was appointed in January to handle any potential criminal case involving Brugger.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, police were called to a residence in the 200 block of North 12th Street for a disturbance between a girl and a staff member at the residence, identified as Brugger. The girl said that she and Brugger had been in a verbal argument.

During the argument, the victim threw a cup of water at Brugger, according to police. Brugger then allegedly grabbed the victim, knocking her off the chair she was sitting on and onto the ground. The girl had broken fingernails and an abrasion at the base of her neck, police said.

Brugger also was interviewed about the incident, and video of the altercation was reviewed. Brugger was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, child abuse and tampering with evidence. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Brugger had served as the director of the Madison County Victim/Witness Unit, a division of the county attorney’s office, since it was formed in the early 1990s, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said Thursday.

Smith said that Brugger initially was suspended following the incident but later was terminated. She had worked in the Madison County District Court office prior to her role as the victim/witness unit director.

The county attorney’s office will soon begin a search for Brugger’s replacement, Smith said.

“She did a good job and will be hard to replace,” he said.

Each charge against Brugger is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. An initial court date had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.

Tags

In other news

Board of governors tables partnership vote

Board of governors tables partnership vote

At the Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board tabled a motion to approve a “collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools,” as per the agenda.

Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in

Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military leaders are determined to hold onto Bakhmut, Kyiv officials said Monday, even as Russian forces continued to encroach on the devastated eastern Ukrainian city that they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives.

Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico

Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — The frantic effort to rescue four Americans taken captive in Mexico in a kidnapping that left two dead came after a woman traveling with the group contacted police when they did not return to the U.S. side as expected.

Area farmer added to nitrate forum panel

Area farmer added to nitrate forum panel

In an effort to ensure a variety and balance of perspectives, a longtime Northeast Nebraska farmer has been added to the list of guest panelists for an upcoming public forum.

Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine

Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles and drones that hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday, killing six people, leaving hundreds of thousands without heat or electricity, and knocking a nuclear plant off the power grid …

Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong

Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy and persistently high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday in prepared testi…

Roadwork to extend closures to Norfolk Avenue

Roadwork to extend closures to Norfolk Avenue

Beginning Monday, March 13, the current closure on North First Street will extend south to Norfolk Avenue. Because of this extended closure, Braasch Avenue will not be accessible from First Street, but the intersection of Norfolk Avenue will remain open.