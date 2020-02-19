Ex clerk’s case continued

Court action large NDN

HARTINGTON — Rose M. Rolfes, Wynot, who is accused of theft by deception, had her case continued from Wednesday, Feb. 19, to Wednesday, March 11.

Rolfes is alleged to have obtained property illegally between Dec. 31, 2016, and June 18, 2019. She previously served as the clerk/treasurer for the Village of Wynot.

The charge is a Class IV felony, and Rolfes faces up to two years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

She allegedly spent $1,500 to $5,000 that belonged to the Village of Wynot, according to court records.

