Ex-area resident loses suit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Northeast Nebraska woman found guilty of severely beating a 4-month-old boy and illegally operating a daycare out of her home is facing a $41 million judgment in Johnson County District Court, according to a Kansas City TV station.
In 2019, Paige Hatfield, 30, of Olathe, Kansas, was found guilty by a Johnson County jury of severely injuring Kingston Gilbert, leading to severe brain injuries that left him blind. The incident took place on Jan. 31, 2017, while the boy was in Hatfield’s care.
KSHB 41 News reported this month that a jury recently awarded Paul Gilbert $41.5 million in a civil suit. Gilbert, the boy’s father, filed a civil suit in 2019 against Hatfield, according to the TV station.
Hatfield's attorney, Stacey Schlimmer, said her client does not plan to appeal, adding that Hatfield is disappointed and lacks faith in the justice system, according to the TV station.
Hatfield previously lived in Battle Creek.