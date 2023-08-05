A Ewing woman was sentenced to federal prison for her involvement in methamphetamine distribution in the Norfolk area.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr announced that Lindsey Ann Rokahr, 40, was sentenced on Friday in federal court by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to 5 years in prison for her participation in a methamphetamine conspiracy. After her release from prison, Rokahr will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.

In May 2020, the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating Rokahr and Dallas Rhinehart for their involvement in the distribution of meth in the Norfolk area, according to a press release.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Katherine Marie Tacheira would mail multi-ounce packages from California to different recipients in Nebraska. The U.S. Postal Service was able to determine that three packages of meth were sent by Tacheira to Rokahr in July, August and September of 2020.

The September package from Tacheira to Rokahr was intercepted and contained 3 ounces of meth, according to the release. Rokahr was found responsible for receiving at least 13 ounces in the mail.

Rhinehart was sentenced in March to 10 years and 10 months in prison. Tacheira was sentenced in May to 10 years.

Tags

In other news

Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms

Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Waves are getting bigger and surf at least 13 feet tall is becoming more common off California’s coast as the planet warms, according to innovative new research that tracked the increasing height from historical data gathered over the past 90 years.

The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire

The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday during a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland massacre organized as part of a lawsuit that accuses a sheriff’s deputy of failing in his duty to protect the victims.

County commissioners review proposed budget for next year

County commissioners review proposed budget for next year

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning and reviewed the county’s tentative 2023-24 budget. While there is still tightening to do over the next couple of weeks, commissioner Troy Uhlir said he believes the county is headed in the right direction with next y…

State auditor finds falsified documents during NPS financial review

State auditor finds falsified documents during NPS financial review

Following the resignation this week of Bill Robinson as associate superintendent with Norfolk Public Schools, state auditor Mike Foley issued a letter on Thursday morning regarding the results of an audit into NPS finances and the alleged falsification of documents in an effort to receive fu…