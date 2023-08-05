A Ewing woman was sentenced to federal prison for her involvement in methamphetamine distribution in the Norfolk area.
Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr announced that Lindsey Ann Rokahr, 40, was sentenced on Friday in federal court by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to 5 years in prison for her participation in a methamphetamine conspiracy. After her release from prison, Rokahr will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
In May 2020, the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating Rokahr and Dallas Rhinehart for their involvement in the distribution of meth in the Norfolk area, according to a press release.
As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Katherine Marie Tacheira would mail multi-ounce packages from California to different recipients in Nebraska. The U.S. Postal Service was able to determine that three packages of meth were sent by Tacheira to Rokahr in July, August and September of 2020.
The September package from Tacheira to Rokahr was intercepted and contained 3 ounces of meth, according to the release. Rokahr was found responsible for receiving at least 13 ounces in the mail.
Rhinehart was sentenced in March to 10 years and 10 months in prison. Tacheira was sentenced in May to 10 years.