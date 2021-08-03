Police arrested a Ewing man Monday morning on suspicion of a deadly weapon violation following a theft investigation.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 8:10 a.m. Monday, Norfolk police responded to a business in the 200 block of Washington Avenue to assist the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with a theft investigation.
Officers had contact with Gordon Davidson, 26, of Ewing. They spoke to him about the Knox County theft, Bauer said, and he allowed officers to search his vehicle. The stolen items were not located, but officers did locate a .380 pistol concealed in a Tupperware container.
A check of Davidson’s criminal history showed that due to past criminal convictions, he was prohibited from possessing firearms, Bauer said. He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and a concealed weapon violation.
Davidson was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.