A Holt County man who was found to have nearly three dozen unregistered firearms last year will spend the next couple of years behind bars.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Jared Hoerle of Ewing was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 24 months in prison for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm. After his release from prison, Hoerle will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

On May 25, 2021, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant on Hoerle’s residence and former gun shop, Hoerle's Station, according to a press release. Law enforcement officers recovered 20 rifles, five shotguns, nine handguns and an unregistered short shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches long.

This case was investigated by the state patrol.

In other news

Crop report for week ending Oct. 16

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Agency learns of plans to develop southeast Norfolk property

Plans were shared Monday evening with the Norfolk Community Development Agency on a proposal to develop nearly 28 acres of land zoned for commercial development north of Omaha Avenue and just west of Channel Road, starting with a convenience store and truck stop.

Energy agency: CO2 emissions rise in 2022, but more slowly

BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that it expects carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels to rise again this year, but by much less than in 2021 due to the growth in renewable power and electric cars.