A Holt County man who was found to have nearly three dozen unregistered firearms last year will spend the next couple of years behind bars.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Jared Hoerle of Ewing was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 24 months in prison for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm. After his release from prison, Hoerle will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On May 25, 2021, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant on Hoerle’s residence and former gun shop, Hoerle's Station, according to a press release. Law enforcement officers recovered 20 rifles, five shotguns, nine handguns and an unregistered short shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches long.
This case was investigated by the state patrol.