MADISON — Many residents living around a proposed event venue in the country came out in strong opposition Tuesday during a public hearing before the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Aware of the opposition, commissioners said the zoning regulations allow it as long as conditions and laws are followed. The vote to approve it was 2-1.
The conditional-use permit was sought by Jamie Unkel Wolff to operate the venue one-half mile south of the intersection of 840th Road and 550th Avenue.
Wolff said she has been thinking about operating one for a long time, and now would be a good time as she believes it is needed. Land is expensive, so she is planning to use some land from her parents, she said.
“What I’d like to do is renovate a barn to set there,” she said.
If she can’t renovate a barn to move there, she would like to have one built. Wolff’s son, Evan Unkel, said he would build the barn, which likely would be about 90 feet by 120 feet.
They estimated capacity to be about 400 to 450 people, depending what the state fire marshal ultimately determines. Plans included to allow alcohol in a confined area or that those renting the venue could pay to have a bar or liquor establishment serve alcohol. Wolff said she doesn’t intend to seek a liquor permit.
Concerns raised during the public hearing included noise, increased traffic on county roads, littering, people drinking and driving, drugs being used, increased traffic on county roads, especially Broken Bridge Road and discourteous drivers.
That road is curvy and doesn’t have ditches, making it difficult for vehicles to get around farm implements and other rural traffic that routinely uses the road, they said.
Plans include bathrooms and a kitchen where food could be warmed up, she said. It would be geared toward wedding receptions, family reunions or graduations, among other events.
Commissioners said they have such venues already located in the country, including Arista Ranch Lodge, Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch, Kelly’s Country Club and other rural ones.
One of the concerns was that with alcohol served, law enforcement might not be able to get there in time when needed. With these venues in town, police are already there, several neighbors said.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said he doesn’t think the country location would be “an issue.” Already there are these types of venues in the country and graduation parties in the spring, among other events where they respond, he said.
Counting two letters that were received earlier when the request was heard by the joint planning commission, at least six letters were sent against it. At least that many people spoke against it as well during the public hearing.
Myron Tiedtke asked if the commissioners had investigated it. Both commissioners Eric Stinson and Troy Uhlir said they had been out to the site and saw the flags where the event venue had been proposed. Commissioner Ron Schmidt later said he also had driven through the area.
Tiedtke asked if they looked at the septic tank and the flow rates.
Heather McWhorter, zoning director, and Uhlir said the permit is subject to following all local laws and regulations. If the septic system isn’t adequate, the permit could be taken away or not issued, she said.
Dix Scranton, another neighbor, said he has lived in the area since 1975. While Broken Bridge Road is in better shape than it used to be, there are no shoulders and it is difficult when farm implements and others are using it as well.
Scranton said there have been five fatalities on that stretch of road within 2 miles since he has lived there.
Among other things, commissioners said they would restrict hours so events cannot go past midnight, including on weekends. They also plan to have signs installed warning people of turning traffic and event traffic.
Other conditions include liability insurance must be kept on the property, and that a parking area and adequate lighting will have to be maintained.
Still other conditions include that if ownership is transferred, the zoning administrator must be notified 30 days before the sale and a copy of the rental agreement must be kept on file with the zoning administrator.
During discussions, Schmidt said he could see both sides, including concerns about some of the safety issues.
“I’m 51-49, but I haven’t figured out which is which,” Schmidt said.
In the end, Schmidt voted against it. Uhlir and Stinson voted for it.
Sewerna Tiedtke, one of the neighbors, asked if there would now be restrictions on her and her husband’s farm because of the event venue.
McWhorter said there are not any since no residential property is being proposed.
Sewerna Tiedtke then asked if they could build a hog farrowing operation next to it. Uhlir said under the regulations, they could.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, road superintendent; Heather Drahota, zoning administrator; Joe Smith, county attorney; Todd Volk, sheriff; at least 20 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, 30 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of tax corrections.
— Approved the 2022 county board schedule and the 2022 holiday schedule.
— Approved the John and Rosemary Weise lot split, which is located at 54029 823rd Road, Newman Grove.
— Authorized the board chairman to execute a service agreement renewal with Trane for maintenance of the courthouse heating and cooling system for 2022.
— Authorized canceling a resolution from Oct. 26.
— Approved a project supplemental agreement with HDR Engineering for the Norfolk North project.
— Canceled a county check payable to Michael Pohlen.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the conditional-use permit request from Brad and Tanya Detlefsen to construct a home on less than 40 acres on a parcel, which is located a half-mile west of the intersection of 548th Road and Half Mile Road, Battle Creek.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the conditional-use permit request from Jeff and Julie Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres on Jeff Suckstorf’s lot split, which is located at 54252 842nd Road, Battle Creek.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the conditional-use permit request from Jared Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres on Roy D. Swoboda’s lot split, which is located at 54487 843rd Road, Meadow Grove.
— Postponed discussion of updates to Extension office space.
— Approved an informal plan of action with the Madison County Historical Society.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.