With so many different amenities coming to downtown Norfolk, an event on Thursday sought to showcase such new and upcoming locations to the community.
Residents had the chance Thursday to learn more about businesses: Encrypt Escape Rooms, Paul’s Cigar Bar, Urban Flats, Divots Brewery and Fenders at the Sip & See event at Intersect Coworking and Incubator, 509 W. Norfolk Ave.
“We have a lot of really cool things happening in Norfolk right now,” said Brittany Spieker, who is part of Connect, the partnership between Norfolk Now and Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce that hosted the event. “We wanted to highlight the new downtown businesses that have opened up shop and have started offering fun or unique services — services that we may need in Nebraska.”
One such place is Urban Flats, a shared business space opening later this fall downtown at 412 W. Norfolk Ave. Austin Casselberry — who owns Golden West Handcrafts, a shop coming to Urban Flats — said shared business spaces are still new to the United States.
“The idea is for people who aren’t ready to have a full downtown building space, (they) now have an affordable downtown storefront,” Casselberry said. “You can help people, help each other out and bring clientele into a really beautiful space.”
A shared business space offers a way to help aspiring entrepreneurs trying to find “an eco-space” or startups that need extra room, he said.
“With so many things being online, we see people running businesses out of their homes,” Casselberry said. “This is a good way for them to take that business, money and success that they’ve had from their home and move it to a downtown storefront.”
Casselberry said Urban Flats would contain six business suites. Currently, his business and a barbershop are committed to opening there while other shops are being considered, he added.
Urban Flats isn’t the only new downtown business about to open its doors.
Encrypt Escape Rooms — 123 N. Fourth St. — plans to open Saturday. The business began after it held fundraisers last year where it was found the area was receptive to escape rooms, said co-founder and co-owner Austin Truex.
“It’s a great activity for family fun, group bonding, team building or a night out with friends,” he said.
The escape room will have two rooms at first. One has the participants in the role of babysitters trying to find a missing teddy bear while the other room sees players framed, trying to clear their names.
Spieker said she hopes residents can learn more about the amenities in the area.
“It’s enticing that coming to a smaller community in Nebraska but still to be able to have the feel of some unique and fun things that the cities have that we don’t have in more rural Nebraska,” she said.