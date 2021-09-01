For those looking for a healthy activity during Oktoberfest weekend in Norfolk, the Liberty Centre will have its annual Color Your Recovery Run on Saturday, Sept. 25.
This year’s event will begin at 8 a.m., with sign-up at www.allsportscentral.com or by calling 402-370-3503. Those who sign up before Friday, Sept. 10, are guaranteed a T-shirt and will get a discount.
The race options are a 5K, 10K and 1-mile kids fun run. Participants may run or walk the distance they choose. Check-in and registration on Sept. 25 will begin at 7 a.m. at the Liberty Centre, 900 E. Norfolk Ave.
This year’s Oktoberfest in Norfolk will feature events scheduled throughout the weekend, with hopes that some who are in town might want to take part in a walk or fun run.
Patty Skokan, executive director at Liberty Centre, said like previous events, there will be color stations where participants can have various colors tossed on them. The colors are actually colored corn starch.
Participants also may skip the colors.
Brittney Krings said both the 5K and 10K runners will take off at the same time, with the walkers encouraged to start behind the others.
The 5K trail goes south out of the Liberty Centre and then eventually winds onto the levee trail and through a new housing development before coming back. The 10K covers the first half, then goes north on the levee trail and heads back to the Liberty Centre.
Prizes will be awarded for the top men’s and women’s 5K and 10K races. In the past, there have been between 100 and 200 participants. Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.
“There’s a lot of walkers compared to runners, but we always have the runners start up front,” Skokan said.
The kids fun run covers a mile, with the kids starting after the others. The kids race is open to children up to 10 years old. There will be drawings for prizes for the kids.
The event began in 2013 on the Saturday after Labor Day weekend and is the biggest fundraiser for the Liberty Centre all year.
Many people with chronic mental illness do not have the means to pay for services necessary to manage their mental illness. The event also helps to raise awareness and understanding of mental illness.
Between staff members, volunteers and cleanup, it takes about 40 people to put the event on.
There also will be a silent auction at the Liberty Centre during the run. Many businesses are donating items for it, and bidders don’t need to be present to win.
“We hope to have a lot of people come by,” Skokan said. “Grab some free coffee even if you aren’t walking or running.”