NELIGH — More than 50 people attended an event at Blackburn Manufacturing in Neligh to celebrate the completion of the Jim and Pat Blackburn Challenge Grant with the Neligh Area Community Foundation.
The Blackburns challenged the foundation to raise $200,000 with the promise that they would add an additional $100,000 to the fund. The event took place Monday evening.
That combined total of $300,000 is being placed with the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF), where it will draw close to 5% interest each year. The interest will be used for annual charitable public projects in Neligh.
Neligh joins more than 270 Nebraska communities that have funds going through NCF.
Jeff Yost, CEO and president of NCF, spoke at the Blackburns’ celebration event. He said, “Nebraska has enormous abundance,” and the focus is to encourage young families to move into communities in the state, as well as to encourage elderly people to stay and age in the places they’ve lived their whole lives.
He stressed the meaning of the word “community” and how those communities that truly unify are the ones that thrive.
Yost also addressed the need to find ways to keep some of the massive intergenerational transfer of wealth that happens each year within the state. A 2021 study done by NCF found that “over the next 10 years in Nebraska, $100 billion will transfer from one generation to the next.” Since many heirs no longer live within the state, much of that money will leave Nebraska, so NCF encourages people to consider leaving something to their communities when deciding their estate plans.
Kevin Warneke, the new director of advancement for NCF, was also on hand. He wanted to work for NCF, he said, because of his love for Nebraska.
Warneke formerly ran the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha and worked for another company before joining NCF six months ago. In his new role, he is most looking forward to traveling the state and meeting people across it.
Al Stelling, chairman of the Neligh Area Community Fund, said plans are already in the works for spending some of the $12,500 that Neligh can use each year. Recently, approval was granted to install a bicycle station along the Cowboy Trail in Riverside Park, and he said a housing survey would be circulating in Neligh soon to look at addressing housing issues in the future.
Community members who helped contribute to the fund attended the event at Blackburn. Russ and Joanie Vetick said they donated because it was “a way to give back to the community that’s been good to us.” Russ Vetick is the eye doctor at the Neligh Eye Clinic that he and Joanie Vetick run.
While the Neligh Area Community Foundation reached its fundraising goal of $200,000 to receive $100,000 from the Blackburns, it isn’t stopping there. The goal is to reach $500,000, so it will have more money each year for projects to improve Neligh.
Anyone who would like to donate may contact Stelling at al.stelling@fbfs.com.