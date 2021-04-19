LINDSAY — The agreement to hold Pivot Days is still unsigned, but the event is still likely to return to Lindsay this summer.
Lindsay Area Development (LAD) presented a revised license and management agreement to the Lindsay Village Board of Trustees during a recent meeting.
Board members did not agree to the changes and said LAD needs to sign the original management agreement for Pivot Days.
LAD sought to change some of the wording in the insurance and indemnity portion of the agreement. The agreement was originally submitted at the March board meeting, but board members said they needed time to review it, so it was brought back at the April meeting.
LAD’s Micaela Wegener said in March the agreement is similar to that submitted and approved for the Red Cross.
During the recent meeting, the board said the Red Cross requested a common agreement for all of its locations in towns it visits, and because LAD is not traveling to other towns, members felt the original management agreement should be maintained.
Pivot Days is scheduled for June 25-26.
Board members also did not approve changes to the license agreement for municipal property for sports presented by LAD for the sand volleyball league.
LAD and the village also disagreed over the agreement last year, and LAD did not sign it because it believed the licensing agreement was too restrictive and difficult to comply with, and it eventually canceled Pivot Days.
In June 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic was causing many events to be canceled or altered significantly, the board adopted the event agreements.
The board passed at its June 1, 2020, meeting, resolutions requiring the signing of agreements and waivers for use of municipal property for gatherings, events and other activities and for use of the municipal property for sports or other recreational activities.
The board adopted these resolutions based on recommendations from the League of Municipalities legal team, East Central Health District and governor’s office.
LAD thought these resolutions were too restrictive for its event and the agreements would restrict use of village properties for all events.
It asked the board to make an exception for LAD so it could host Pivot Days, but the board did not grant the exception.