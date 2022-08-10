LINDSAY — Progress continues to march forward on what is being called the Lindsay Area Event & Wellness Center.
The committee for the event center has continued with the next phases of this project after a community launch in late June. Small-group informational sessions have helped answer questions from community members and dig into the details regarding the project in more depth.
“The positive feedback and support for the project has been overwhelming,” said Micaela Wegener of Lindsay Area Development.
It would include such things as a reception hall, court, state-of-the art weight room and a stage.
The center is estimated to cost $12.9 million, but the fundraising goal is $16 million to cover operating expenses and any unforeseen construction costs.
The goal is to have the community donations and pledges completed by November so the final grant applications can be submitted and final funding dollars received by March 2023.
The goal is to have shovels in the dirt by fall 2023, with the facility opening by the 2024 fall sports season.
Floodplain concerns
Recommendations from the engineers on further improvements to address areas within the 500-year floodplain are included in the current $12.9 million project budget.
“The most frequent initial concern that attendees have brought to the meetings is wanting to know more information about flooding and impact,” said Aaron Reichmuth.
“After sharing more details about the work being done already to Dry Creek to remove the overgrowth of trees and debris, there is increased understanding of what historically has prevented water from flowing. Spending more time in looking at the Army Corps of Engineers maps on the 100-year floodplain has helped provide context for the reasons for past flooding due to poor drainage,” Reichmuth said.
Jenny Korth, Lindsay Area Development (LAD) secretary/treasurer, said they have had the opportunity to spend more time digging into the funding plan and the impact it will have on the community.
A subcommittee of LAD and the event and wellness center project team has worked since Jan. 16 on the project. It has presented plans for the center during public meetings earlier this summer in the Lindsay Holy Family gym.
Jacob Hall, project committee member, said, “It’s been exciting to pass along the feedback we’ve gotten from groups outside of Lindsay who also see the potential of our community and have helped validate our business plan is realistic.”
The committee plans on holding additional session to share updates based upon community feedback. No further dates have been set, but if anyone is interested in learning more about the project they are invited to contact Jenny Korth at 402-889-5639, Micaela Wegener at 402-709-7734, Jacob Hall at 402-920-0613 or another member of the project committee.
Economic boost
Wegener said there is an economic advantage to communities that bring visitors in, and the event center could do that for Lindsay.
“We just got done with a very successful sports and fine arts year. Both boys and girls basketball state championships, one act state champions, additional awards and hardware for bowling, speech and many other events. We ask you to think about when you attended that ball game, or other event, what type of dollars did you spend in that community? For example, did you buy a tank of gas, did you stop at the convenience store, did you go to the concessions stand? Think about it in terms of dollars. When we talk about this being more than a gym, and when you start thinking about it in terms of dollars, if we were to attract 100 non-Lindsay people into our community, what might that look like?
She said for every 100 people brought to town, and they spent $75 once a week, it would generate $7,500 spent in Lindsay businesses, which is $390,000 a year.
An events center would attract weekly basketball and volleyball leagues, which are now held in other towns.
That could mean as many as 36 teams and 288 players. If you assume two fans per player, 576 people would come to Lindsay a week.
While the events center is much more than a gym, the current gym is not up to standards, and costs Lindsay economically as well as in reputation.
Shelly Reichmuth, member of the LHF school board, talked about how the gym is used.
“I think you’d all agree our current co-op with Humphrey public is extremely successful, however we are not holding up our end of the deal,” she said. “Our facility does not meet many needs that are considered minimum requirements to host many sporting events. The gym does not meet NSAA regulations in terms of size, the court is currently too small for basketball, so visiting teams can choose not to play in this gym, that’s part of the co-op agreement.”
The group is applying for about $25 million in funding and has been told it has a good chance of receiving half of that, which will pay for the capital funding of the project.
Another portion of the grants is showing community support, so fundraising will be conducted. The goal is $3 million.