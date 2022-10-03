This past summer, pro-life advocates experienced a long-awaited victory.
On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Among the advocates for the decision was Life Chain, a pro-life social movement whose demonstrations include prayers. It is considered one of the largest anti-abortion organizations in the world.
On Sunday afternoon, the annual hourlong Life Chain demonstration took place at the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and 13th Street. In the heart of Norfolk, about 225 people showed up to voice their opposition to abortion through handheld signs. Many signs read, "Adoption is the Most Loving Option," and "Pray to End Abortion."
Loren Kment of Norfolk, a pro-life Democrat, was among the demonstrators. However, by his definition, he is pro-choice.
"I believe in choice before conception," Kment said. "I'm not ashamed to stand up for what I believe in, and it's what (brought) me here today."
Kment said he also believed that pro-life Democrats are fearful to reveal their opposition to abortion, since the rest of party supporters typically support abortion.
"If people stood up for what they believed in, I believe we would have a line of pro-life supporters lined up from the South Dakota to the Kansas border," he said.
Even with Roe v. Wade being overturned, the Life Chain demonstrations in Norfolk will continue, according to one of the organization's volunteers, Janice Christiansen.
"With Roe being overturned, it gives individuals a chance to have a say on the issue, and we're thankful to be able to continue using our voice," Christiansen said.
Sara Abler of Norfolk also is happy to see the issue of abortion returned back to the states, but she highlighted the emotional impacts that abortion can have.
"No one talks about the emotional aspect for women and men," Abler said. "They might not have the baby today, but they'll think about that baby long after it's gone. It's a human and emotional cost."
Also at the demonstration were two pro-abortion advocates, who held up signs that read, "Abortion is Healthcare."
Even with pro-abortion and anti-abortion demonstrators being in the same vicinity, the afternoon remained peaceful.